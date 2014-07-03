FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler says accounting change narrows Q1 net loss
#Chrysler LLC
July 3, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler says accounting change narrows Q1 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Fiat said on Thursday it had revised its first quarter net loss to 173 million euros ($236 million) from a previously announced loss of 319 million euros on the back of accounting changes related to its buyout of U.S. unit Chrysler.

The change resulted in the recognition of a non-cash gain of 223 million euros.

This corresponds to the difference between the fair value of a portion of Chrysler covered by call options that Fiat exercised before the acquisition and the estimated settlement price of the options.

The shares covered by the options amounted to around 10 percent of Chrysler.

The gain has no cash impact and does not affect the final net equity of the group, the car maker said in a statement.

In January, Fiat struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler, buying out the 41.5 percent of the company it did not already own. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

