FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Fiat Chrysler pledges to nearly halve net debt in 2017, shares rise
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 7 months ago

Fiat Chrysler pledges to nearly halve net debt in 2017, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) expects to nearly halve net debt to below 2.5 billion euros ($2.68 billion) this year - more than expected - as the company is in a race against time to prove it can turn cash positive by the end of 2018.

The world's seventh-largest carmaker already cut debt to 4.59 billion euros by the end of December, beating analysts consensus expectations of 4.86 billion euros, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and revenues for the October-December period rose 1 percent to 1.55 billion euros and 29.7 billion euros, respectively, a notch below consensus forecasts.

Shares in the company rose sharply after the results and the full-year guidance, trading up 4.5 percent at 10.7 euros by 1057 GMT.

The carmaker said it expects 2017 adjusted EBIT of more than 7 billion euros, up from 6 billion euros last year, while sales are expected to rise to between 115-120 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9333 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.