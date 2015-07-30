Fiat Chrysler lifts guidance after strong Q2, shares rise

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Thursday improved its full-year guidance for revenues and adjusted operating profit after better-than-expected second-quarter results, thanks to strong performance in North America.

Milan-listed shares in FCA were briefly halted from trading for excessive gains and were up nearly 5 percent at 1245 GMT.

The world’s seventh-largest carmaker, which moved its primary listing to New York in October and is due to spin off luxury unit Ferrari later this year, reported second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 1.525 billion euros ($1.67 billion), up from 968 million euros last year.

That compared with an analysts consensus forecast of 1.1 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose 25 percent to 29.2 billion euros, while net industrial debt stood at 8 billion euros at the end of June, compared with 8.6 billion at the end of March. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)