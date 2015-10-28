FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler Q3 profit beats expectations, confirms FY guidance
October 28, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler Q3 profit beats expectations, confirms FY guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 35 percent jump in quarterly earnings helped by strong performance in North America and confirmed its full-year guidance.

Milan-listed shares in the carmaker briefly extended gains after the release to rise more than 2 percent, but later retreated and were up 0.3 percent at 13.83 euros at 1323 GMT.

The world’s seventh-largest carmaker, which moved its primary listing to New York a year ago and debuted luxury unit Ferrari on Wall Street last week, reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion). This compares with 968 million euros for the same period last year and a consensus of 1.18 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues rose 17 percent to 27.5 billion euros, while net industrial debt stood at 7.8 billion euros at the end of September, down from 8 billion euros three months earlier. ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

