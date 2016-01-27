FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler wants partners to keep N. America small car presence
January 27, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler wants partners to keep N. America small car presence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it wants to “solidify partnering opportunities to maintain market presence in compact and mid-size sedan segments” of the North American automotive industry.

The statement was included without amplification in a slide deck for the company’s update to a five-year business plan issued after is released full-year 2015 and fourth quarter financial results.

The company in the same presentation said it wants to increase production of SUVs and pickup trucks to take advantage of a shift in the North American market, without building a new plant. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

