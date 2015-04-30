Fiat Chrysler shares extend losses after CEO's consolidation plea

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles extended losses from the previous session, opening down more than 2 percent, after Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne made another call for largescale consolidation in the car industry.

Marchionne on Wednesday made a plea for shrinking the number of players in the global auto sector to sustain the heavy capital investments needed to meet demands for cleaner, safer vehicles.

The stock fell nearly 5 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)