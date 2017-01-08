FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCA to invest $1 bln in U.S. plants, make Jeep pickup truck
January 8, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 7 months ago

FCA to invest $1 bln in U.S. plants, make Jeep pickup truck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Sunday that it will invest $1 billion on retooling and modernizing two plants in the Midwestern U.S., one of which will be able to produce the Ram heavy-duty pickup truck currently produced in Mexico.

The automaker said the investment will create more than 2,000 production-related jobs. The company also said it planned to add three new Jeep models to its product lineup, including a pickup truck. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Nick Carey; Editing by Alan Crosby)

