BRIEF-FCA issues statement regarding claim filed by US Dealer
January 14, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA issues statement regarding claim filed by US Dealer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Jan 14 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : * Says become aware that a lawsuit has been filed against FCA US LLC (FCA US) by a dealer in the U.S. * Says believes that the claim is without merit * Company is “confident” in its dealer arrangements and intends to defend this action vigorously * Says the lawsuit has not yet been served on FCA US * Lawsuit filed alleging that fca US offered dealer financial incentives to falsely report vehicle sales * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

