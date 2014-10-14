FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says Chrysler to recall 184,215 SUVs globally for potential air bag issue
October 14, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says Chrysler to recall 184,215 SUVs globally for potential air bag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : * Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV says Chrysler Group to recall

184,215 SUVs globally to replace part that manages restraint-system

deployment * Chrysler Group says occupant restraint control modules in certain 2014-model

Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs may short circuit, disabling

supplemental restraint systems like air bags and seat-belt pretensioners * Chrysler Group says is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the

issue

