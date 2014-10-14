BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says Chrysler to recall 184,215 SUVs globally for potential air bag issue

DETROIT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : * Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV says Chrysler Group to recall
184,215 SUVs globally to replace part that manages restraint-system
deployment * Chrysler Group says occupant restraint control modules in certain 2014-model
Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs may short circuit, disabling
supplemental restraint systems like air bags and seat-belt pretensioners * Chrysler Group says is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the
issue