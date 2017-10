MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Exor said on Tuesday it had signed an accord to vote in favour of the merger between CNH Global and Fiat Industrial, of which it owns a stake of 30 percent.

The Italian tractor maker and its U.S. unit agreed to merge last month to create the world’s No.3 capital goods company by sales, with the enlarged group listing in New York where sector valuations are higher than in Europe.