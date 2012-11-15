FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy regulator sees Fiat Industrial keeping Milan listing
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Italy regulator sees Fiat Industrial keeping Milan listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Italian market watchdog expects Fiat Industrial, which is preparing for a merger with its U.S. unit CNH Global, to remain listed on the Milan stock exchange.

“I don’t think it will leave the Milan bourse,” market regulator Consob president Giuseppe Vegas said on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

Vegas was asked about the prospect that Fiat Industrial may transfer its listing to the Netherlands, where the new merged entity will be based, after the merger with CNH is completed.

The merger plan, which aims to make the combined group’s stock more attractive to investors, was rejected by a committee of advisers to the CNH board in mid-October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.