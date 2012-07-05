FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Industrial gets 350 mln euros from EIB for projects
July 5, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Fiat Industrial gets 350 mln euros from EIB for projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Industrial said on Thursday it had signed a 350 million-euro loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to support its growth projects in Europe.

“At this stage in the global and European economic cycle, investment in innovation is essential to be able to look beyond the crisis and lay the foundations for recovery” said EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco.

The EIB vice-president signed the deal at a meeting in Turin with Fiat Industrial’s chairman Sergio Marchionne.

