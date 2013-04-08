FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 4 years

Fiat Industrial to update targets with Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that the truck and tractor maker will update its 2013 targets when it releases first quarter results on April 30.

“We will update our targets when we release first quarter results,” Marchionne said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

He confirmed Fiat Industrial’s full year 2013 targets of net debt at between 1.1 billion euros and 1.4 billion euros, and a trading margin of between 8.3 percent and 8.5 percent of sales.

He also confirmed that Fiat Industrial plans to complete its merger with its U.S. unit CNH during the third quarter.

