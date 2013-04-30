FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Industrial in process of SEC filing for U.S. listing
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat Industrial in process of SEC filing for U.S. listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial is in the process of filing the paperwork for permission to list shares in the U.S., said the company’s chairman on Tuesday.

Fiat Industrial, which was spun off from its sister company Fiat in 2011, plans to merge with its U.S. unit CNH to create the world’s third-largest capital goods group.

“We are in the process of filing with SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission),” said Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne, speaking to analysts on a conference call.

He said the procedure was on track for the merged company to list its shares in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year.

As part of his introduction to the conference call after Fiat Industrial’s first-quarter earnings, he said he thinks the truck market has touched bottom in the first quarter of this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.