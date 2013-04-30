Fiat Industrial sees 2013 European truck sales down 5-10 pct - slides

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial sees truck sales in the European market falling between 5 percent and 10 percent in 2013, according to a slide presentation posted on its website on Tuesday.

At the end of January, the company said it saw the European truck market flat in 2013.

Fiat Industrial also trimmed its forecast for the Latin American truck market, saying it would grow 5 percent in 2013 instead of the 10 percent growth it saw in January.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fiat Industrial cut its 2013 targets, after sales in recession-hit Europe continued to fall, pushing its truck unit to a first-quarter loss that missed analysts’ expectations. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)