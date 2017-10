MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Friday that shareholders who do not want to participate in an upcoming merger with its CNH unit will receive 8.897 euros per share.

Shareholders wishing to exercise their so-called “withdrawal rights” must do so in writing no later than July 27, 2013, the company said.

The merger is expected to be completed during the third quarter.