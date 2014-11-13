FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies acquires stakes in its Nanjing-based unit
#Communications Equipment
November 13, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies acquires stakes in its Nanjing-based unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 49 percent stake in its Nanjing-based telecommunication development unit for 750 million yuan(122.46 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise up to 215 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on November 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EF5EuG; bit.ly/1ufpOZf

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1243 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
