BRIEF-Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies acquires stakes in its Nanjing-based unit

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 49 percent stake in its Nanjing-based telecommunication development unit for 750 million yuan(122.46 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise up to 215 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on November 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EF5EuG; bit.ly/1ufpOZf

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1243 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)