Israel's First International Bank to pay 100 mln shekel dividend
#Financials
January 15, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Israel's First International Bank to pay 100 mln shekel dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) said it will pay a dividend of 100 million shekels ($28.7 million) next month as its core capital adequacy ratio continues to improve.

FIBI, Israel’s fifth-largest bank, previously paid a 200 million shekel dividend last July.

Its core Tier 1 capital rose to 10.04 percent in the third quarter from 9.65 percent at the end of 2012. Under Basel III directives, the ratio was 9.88 percent.

“These are the highest ratios among the largest banks in the Israeli banking system,” the bank said on Wednesday. “The capital ratios reflect the bank’s high financial resilience, and its potential for growth while paying a dividend to the investor public.”

The dividend will be distributed on Feb. 3.

$1 = 3.4821 Israeli shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
