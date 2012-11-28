FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's First International Bank Q3 profit surges
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 9:17 AM / in 5 years

Israel's First International Bank Q3 profit surges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 28 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to growth in activity, a rise in financing income and a drop in credit loss charges.

FIBI posted third-quarter net profit of 164 million shekels ($42.4 million), compared with 10 million a year earlier.

Net interest and non-financing interest income jumped 77.6 percent to 634 million shekels due to growth in activity as well as a decrease in provisions for writedown in respect of equities and bonds.

The credit loss charge fell to 33 million shekels from 59 million a year earlier.

“The group is presenting a substantial growth in activity, which is notable from the expansion of the credit portfolio, the rise in financing earnings and from the increased volume of deposits from the public,” said Smadar Barber-Tsadik, FIBI’s chief executive. “Together with the firm hold on expenses, all these are leading to an improvement in the group’s profitability.”

FIBI’s core Tier I capital ratio rose to 9.33 percent from 8.46 percent at the end of 2011.

$1 = 3.87 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.