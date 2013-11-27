FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's First International Bank Q3 profit falls
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 7:29 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's First International Bank Q3 profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday due partly to a decline in the sale of bonds.

FIBI posted third-quarter net profit of 144 million shekels ($41 million), compared with 161 million a year earlier.

Net interest and non-financing interest income fell 11 percent to 560 million shekels mainly from the reduced sale of bonds during the quarter.

Credit loss expenses fell to 21 million shekels from 33 million a year earlier.

“The First International’s results reflect the group’s competitive status and financial resilience as expressed by the highest capital adequacy in the banking system,” said Smadar Barber-Tsadik, FIBI’s chief executive.

FIBI’s core Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 10.04 percent from 9.65 percent at the end of 2012. Under Basel 3 directives the ratio is 9.88 percent. ($1 = 3.54 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

