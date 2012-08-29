Israel's First International Bank profit up 43 pct

* Q2 net profit up 143 mln shekels vs 100 mln shekels

* Interest income up, credit loss expense falls

TEL AVIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a 43 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher interest income and lower credit loss charges.

FIBI said second-quarter net profit rose to 143 million shekels ($35.5 million) from 100 million a year earlier.

Net interest income and non-financing interest income rose by 14.1 percent to 584 million shekels while the expense for credit losses fell to 21 million from 36 million.

Chief Executive Smadar Barber-Tsadik said the bank has a core capital ratio of 9 percent, the highest among Israeli banks, while the allowance for credit losses is the lowest among the banks.

“This financial resilience is enabling the bank to maintain sustained growth and development, concurrent with continued expansion in the credit portfolio,” she said. “In addition, the group is continuing to increase its efficiency and keep a hold on expenses.”

Israel’s top three banks are due to report quarterly results on Thursday. Earlier in August, Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest lender, posted a 17 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.