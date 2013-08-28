Israel's First International Bank Q2 profit up

TEL AVIV, Aug 28 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher financing income and lower credit loss expenses.

FIBI posted second-quarter net profit of 149 million shekels ($41 million) compared with 141 million a year earlier.

Net interest and non-interest financing income rose 5.7 percent to 613 million shekels while the bank recorded a credit loss expense of 12 million shekels compared with 21 million a year ago.

Commission and other income rose 3.5 percent.

FIBI’s core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio increased to 9.82 percent from 9.65 percent at the end of 2012. The ratio estimated in accordance with Basel III is 9.63 percent after the bank had distributed a dividend of 200 million shekels.

Israel’s banking regulator issued draft guidelines under which banks will have to hold core capital equivalent to at least 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by January 2015.