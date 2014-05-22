FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's First International Bank Q1 profit falls
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's First International Bank Q1 profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 22 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, weighed down by low interest rates.

FIBI posted first-quarter net profit of 120 million shekels ($34.4 million) compared with 136 million a year earlier.

Net interest and non-interest financing income fell 6.8 percent to 578 million shekels while the bank recorded a credit loss expense of 10 million shekels compared with 32 million a year ago.

“The low interest environment, the negative CPI and accounting effects have temporarily offset the impact of the growth in volumes of activity,” said Smadar Barber-Tsadik, the bank’s CEO.

FIBI’s core Tier 1 ratio fell to 9.73 percent according to Basel III from 10.11 percent at the end of 2013 after the bank paid a dividend of 230 million shekels.

$1 = 3.4928 Israeli Shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.