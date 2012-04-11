TIMELINE-Takeover battle for Canada's Fibrek

April 11 (Reuters) - Specialty pulp maker Fibrek Inc has become the target of a takeover battle between AbitibiBowater Inc and Mercer International, signaling that the outlook for Canada’s forest products industry is brightening.

Mercer has raised its already higher cash-and-stock offer to C$182 million from C$170 million, but Fibrek’s largest shareholders, including Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings, continue to back AbitibiBowater’s C$130 million bid.

Following are the milestones in this battle:

Nov 28 - AbitibiBowater commences bid for Fibrek, offers C$1 per share valuing the company at C$130 million.

Nov 29 - Fibrek acknowledges unsolicited takeover bid from AbitibiBowater. Says AbitibiBowater’s bid appears opportunistic.

Dec 15 - AbitibiBowater starts formal takeover bid for Fibrek.

Jan 3 - Fibrek rejects AbitibiBowater bid. Board recommends shareholders withdraw the tendered shares immediately.

Jan 19 - Fibrek opposes AbitibiBowater’s application to strike down its shareholder rights plan.

Jan 20 - AbitibiBowater extends offer to February 13 from January 20.

Feb 6 - Fibrek says receives proposals from third parties related to its strategic alternative process. Says a formal valuation of its common shares by Canaccord Genuity arrives at a fair value of between C$1.25 and C$1.45 per share.

Feb 10 - Mercer says to buy Fibrek for about C$170 million, or C$1.30 a share, topping AbitibiBowater’s hostile bid by 30 percent. Mercer’s offer includes C$70 million in cash, rest in stock. Abitibi’s offer also has the same cash portion.

Feb 13 - AbitibiBowater looks to block Mercer’s offer, and extends its offer to Feb 23.

Feb 16 - Fibrek opposes AbitibiBowater’s application to cease trade the Mercer offer.

Feb 23 - AbitibiBowater says Fibrek’s special warrants to Mercer cease traded. These special warrants can be fully converted to Fibrek shares. Abitibi extends offer to March 9.

March 9 - Court of Québec reverses cease trade order against a private placement of special warrants by Fibrek to Mercer.

March 15 - AbitibiBowater extends offer to March 19.

March 19 - Mercer says offer will expire on April 6.

AbitibiBowater extends its offer for Fibrek to March 29.

March 20 - Toronto Stock Exchange approves private placement of special warrants by Fibrek to Mercer.

March 21 - AbitibiBowater says reduces minimum condition to acquire Fibrek to 50.01 percent from 66.67 percent earlier. Extends offer to April 2.

March 27 - AbitibiBowater says court of appeal reinstates cease trade order on Fibrek’s 32.3 million special warrants placement to Mercer.

March 28 - Fibrek and Mercer say will move the Supreme Court against the Quebec court decision blocking a key term of their deal.

April 1 - AbitibiBowater extends offer to April 11 and further reduces minimum condition to buy Fibrek to 45.7 percent.

April 5 - Mercer extends offer to April 16.

April 11 - Mercer raises its offer by 8 percent to C$1.40 per share.

Fibrek says Supreme Court allows for expediting its appeal process.