UPDATE 1-Canada top court blocks Fibrek private placement to Mercer
April 18, 2012 / 10:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada top court blocks Fibrek private placement to Mercer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday blocked speciality pulp maker Fibrek Inc’s private placement to Mercer International Inc, another setback to the companies’ planned merger.

Canada’s top court declined to hear Fibrek’s appeal of a lower court’s decision, according to a news release by AbitiBowater Inc, doing business as Resolute Forest Products.

Mercer and AbitibiBowater have been engaged in a battle for Fibrek, which owns three mills with a production capacity of 760,000 tonnes.

Abitibi, which operates under the business name Resolute Forest Products, already owns 46.8 percent shares of Fibrek.

The cease trade of over 32 million fully convertible Fibrek’s warrants to Mercer was also issued by the court of appeal and a Quebec tribunal after which the case was heard by the top court of Canada.

