Fibrek to temporarily halt production at Quebec mill

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Fibrek Inc said it was temporarily halting production at its market pulp mill in Saint-Félicien, Quebec to carry out repairs.

The specialty pulp maker said it would shut the mill on July 29 for about a week.

Fibrek, which is being acquired by Resolute Forest Products , last month halted production at the mill to help control inventory.

The mill’s annual production capacity is about 375,000 tonnes of northern bleached softwood kraft pulp (NBSK).

NBSK is the paper industry’s benchmark grade of pulp, and is produced mainly in Canada and the Nordic countries.

Shares of Montreal-based Fibrek closed at 78 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.