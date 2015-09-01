FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Fibria lines up financing for Tres Lagoas expansion
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Fibria lines up financing for Tres Lagoas expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria Celulose SA , the world’s biggest producer of eucalyptus pulp, announced financing on Tuesday for a new cellulose production line at its Tres Lagoas plant.

Fibria said in a securities filing it will sell up to 675 million reais ($186 million) worth of securities backed by operational cash flow. Itaú Unibanco SA, Banco Itaú BBA SA, Banco Citibank SA, Banco JP Morgan SA and Banco Votorantim SA are taking part in the deal.

The company also said it had expanded a contract for prepayment of exports to raise an additional $400 million for the Horizonte 2 project at Tres Lagoas in Mato Grosso do Sul. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.