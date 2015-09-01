Brazil's Fibria lines up financing for Tres Lagoas expansion

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria Celulose SA , the world’s biggest producer of eucalyptus pulp, announced financing on Tuesday for a new cellulose production line at its Tres Lagoas plant.

Fibria said in a securities filing it will sell up to 675 million reais ($186 million) worth of securities backed by operational cash flow. Itaú Unibanco SA, Banco Itaú BBA SA, Banco Citibank SA, Banco JP Morgan SA and Banco Votorantim SA are taking part in the deal.

The company also said it had expanded a contract for prepayment of exports to raise an additional $400 million for the Horizonte 2 project at Tres Lagoas in Mato Grosso do Sul. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)