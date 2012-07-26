FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Fibria posts fourth straight quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Fibria posts fourth straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 524 mln reais net loss smaller than analyst expectations

* Currency swing in Q2 drives up cost of debt in dollars

* Adjusted EBITDA up 12 pct from year ago to 550 mln reais

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria , the world’s largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, booked a loss for the fourth consecutive quarter on Thursday, as a weakening local currency drove up the cost of debt.

Fibria lost a net 524 million reais ($257.9 million) in the second quarter, compared with a 215 million real profit a year earlier, according to a securities filing. The result beat estimates of a 731 million real loss in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Fibria’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profit before debt variation, rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 550 million reais, beating a forecast of 528 million reais, as a weaker local currency and stable pulp prices helped increase the competitiveness of the company’s exports.

A 10 percent decline in the value of Brazil’s real against the U.S. dollar led to a 865 million real loss attributed to monetary and exchange variations in the quarter, compared with a 327 million real gain in the same period last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.