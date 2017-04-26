FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fibria CEO sees room for new price hikes, cash costs falling
April 26, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 4 months ago

Fibria CEO sees room for new price hikes, cash costs falling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria SA may continue hiking prices in coming months due to surprisingly strong second-quarter demand, executives told journalists on a conference call on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli said cash costs rose due to one-time effects in the first quarter and should be lower for the rest of the year. Management also said they expect to boost earnings by selling excess energy in coming quarters. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

