5 months ago
April 3, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Fibria to begin pulp production at Horizonte 2 in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest eucalyptus pulpmaker, brought forward the startup date for pulp production at its Horizonte 2 project to early September, according to a Monday securities filing.

It previously expected to begin production in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Fibria said it has concluded 87 percent of the physical plant for Horizonte 2 project in midwest Brazil, which is set to add around 2 million tonnes of new capacity starting this year. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

