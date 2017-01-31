FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fibria sees pulp prices holding on to most gains through 2017
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 7 months ago

Fibria sees pulp prices holding on to most gains through 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, expects the outlook for higher global pulp prices to stretch into the second quarter of 2017, executives told journalists on an earnings call on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli said he expected prices to be flat or slightly lower in the second half of the year, but he said a sharp drop in prices this year was unlikely. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

