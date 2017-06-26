BRIEF-Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
* Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazil´s pulp company Fibria Celulose SA on Monday announced a price increase for North American and European customers starting on July 1.
In a statement, Fibria said it will raise prices by $20 to $1,060 per tonne in North America and by $20 to $880 per tonne in Europe. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Pctel Inc says pctel board of directors has approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend to $.055 per share