Brazil's Fibria sells land worth $606 mln
November 18, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Fibria sells land worth $606 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria Celulose SA has agreed to sell 210,000 hectares of land in four different Brazilian states for 1.4 billion reais ($606 million) to holding company Parkia Participacoes SA, Fibria said in a filing on Monday.

Fibria, the world’s largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, can receive an additional 250 million reais in the next 21 years if the properties increase in value in that period.

The sites are in the states of Sao Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia and Espirito Santo. Fibria will continue to operate in those areas under a 24-year contract yet to be signed with Parkia, Fibria added.

Fibria has been struggling for over a year to cut its debt, which has battered results as a volatile exchange rate drove up foreign debt-servicing costs.

Fibria reported third-quarter net income of 57 million reais ($26.24 million), up from a loss of 212 million reais a year earlier but below the average forecast of 133 million reais in a Reuters survey of six analysts. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Louise Heavens)

