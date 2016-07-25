FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Fibria books 21 percent rise in quarterly profit
July 25, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Fibria books 21 percent rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, reported second-quarter net income of 745 million reais ($229 million) on Monday, up 21 percent from a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 33 percent to 786 million reais. Before provisions related to lost tax credits and other one-time accounting revisions, EBITDA fell 20 percent to 925 million reais.

$1 = 3.26 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
