7 months ago
Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria posts quarterly loss
January 30, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 92 million reais ($29 million) on Monday, compared to a net profit of 910 million reais a year earlier.

Fibria said in a securities filing that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding one-time non-cash effects, a gauge of operating profit known as adjusted EBITDA, fell 50 percent to 804 million reais. Without the adjustments, EBITDA fell 62 percent to 667 million reais.

$1 = 3.13 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Diane Craft

