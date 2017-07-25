FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
Brazil's Fibria posts unexpected loss in second quarter
July 25, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 2 hours ago

Brazil's Fibria posts unexpected loss in second quarter

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted a second-quarter net loss of 259 million reais ($82.4 million) on Tuesday, reversing a net profit of 745 million reais a year earlier.

The unexpected loss compares to an average forecast of net income of 106 million reais in the Thomson Reuters consensus. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 16 percent from a year earlier to 1.071 billion reais when adjusted for non-recurring factors, in line with an average forecast of 1.046 billion reais.

$1 = 3.1418 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello; Writing by Bruno Federowski

