Brazil's Fibria posts fifth loss in a row, but EBITDA jumps

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria, the world’s largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted its fifth quarterly loss in a row on Monday as efforts to cut debt-servicing costs led to a surge in some one-time expenses.

Fibria’s net loss narrowed to 212 million reais ($104 million) in the third quarter, compared with 1.114 billion reais a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company lost 524 million reais in the second quarter.

The currency had a more stable trajectory in the quarter, but a slight slide in the real in the three months through Sept. 30 propped up revenue from exports, Fibria said in the filing. Rising global prices for pulp have raised the prospects of a rebound for the sector, but heavy debt loads have pushed back the recovery for Fibria and some of its peers.

The impact of rising noncash expenses stemming from depreciation and depletion of some assets also drove Fibria’s results to a net loss in the quarter, the company added.

But Fibria’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 573 million reais. EBITDA rose 4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, as revenue grew at a faster pace than costs.

Land sales worth 615 million reais in the quarter also helped reduce net debt by 10 percent from a year earlier to 8.56 billion reais. However, the indicator rose 1 percent from the prior quarter.

Net debt at the end of September equaled 4.5 times EBITDA over the past 12 months, compared with 4.2 times a year before and 4.7 times in the second quarter.