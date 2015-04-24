FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Fibria posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
April 24, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Fibria posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria Celulose SA, , the world’s largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, on Friday posted a first-quarter net loss of 566 million reais ($190 million), down from a net profit of 19 million reais a year earlier.

The loss was smaller than the 833 million reais shortfall that analysts forecast on average in a Reuters survey.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 48 percent to 1.007 billion reais, adjusting for non-recurring and non-cash items, above an average forecast of 931 million reais.

$1 = 2.98 Brazilian reais Reporting by Priscila Jordao Editing by W Simon

