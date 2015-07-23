Brazil's Fibria posts lower quarterly profit, EBITDA jumps

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria Celulose SA , the world’s largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, on Thursday posted a second-quarter net profit of 614 million reais ($191 million), slightly less than the 631 million reais it reported a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, nearly doubled in the same comparison to 1.157 billion reais, adjusting for non-recurring and non-cash items.