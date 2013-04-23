FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Fibria posts weaker-than-expected Q1 profit
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber's path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
April 23, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Fibria posts weaker-than-expected Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Earnings 24 mln reais vs Street view 106 mln

* EBITDA 565 mln reais in line with estimates

* Maintenance stoppages weigh on output

SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria Celulose SA , the world’s largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as stoppages for maintenance weighed on output and financial expenses rose.

First-quarter net profit totaled 24 million reais ($11.88 million), rebounding from a year-earlier loss of 10 million reais but well below an average forecast of 106 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 50 percent to 565 million reais, in line with a forecast of 561 million reais in the Reuters survey.

Fibria posted a net financial loss of 66 million reais, compared with a profit of 192 million reais a year earlier. The loss was primarily due to financial and accounting effects incurred in the early settlement of debt, as well as exchange rate variations.

