Brazil's Fibria sees "very good" pulp sales as China demand returns
April 27, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Fibria sees "very good" pulp sales as China demand returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria SA sees “very good” sales in the second quarter as Chinese buyers return to the market after trying to force down prices, Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli told analysts on Wednesday.

“The Chinese were using inventory to bring down prices. The demand was absolutely back in March and April  as they need to restock inventories,” he said on a call to discuss earnings. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

