BRIEF-FIC Global to issue 70 mln new shares
May 10, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FIC Global to issue 70 mln new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - FIC Global :

* Says it to issue 70 million new shares of its common stock

* Says the new shares with par value of T$10 per share and tentative issue price at T$10 per share

* Says 15 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees

* Says 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says 75 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds to be used to adjust investment construction and invest in subsidiary

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGrC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

