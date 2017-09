May 12 (Reuters) - FIDEA Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says one share of Fidea Card’s stock will be exchanged with 297.50 shares of the company’s stock

* Says one share of FIDEA Information Systems’ stock stock will be exchanged with 100.86 shares of the company’s stock

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m6TGrL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)