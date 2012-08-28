FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Fidelity's Abigail Johnson elevated to head all core operations

BOSTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said Tuesday Abigail Johnson was promoted to run all of the company’s core businesses.

She will continue to report to her father, Edward C. Johnson III, chairman and chief executive of the mutual fund powerhouse.

Fidelity named Abigail Johnson as president of Fidelity Financial Services, which includes asset management, retail and institutional brokers and retirement and benefit services. She is considered a front-runner to replace her father as leader of the privately held company.

The move also means that Ronald O‘Hanley, who continues to oversee all of asset management and corporate services, will report to Abigail Johnson.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
