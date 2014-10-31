FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Fidelity Bank 9-month pre-tax profit falls marginally
October 31, 2014

Nigeria's Fidelity Bank 9-month pre-tax profit falls marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank said on Friday its nine month pretax profit fell 2 percent to 13.38 billion Nigerian naira (80.87 million), from 13.65 billion naira a year ago.

Revenue at the mid-tier lender however rose 5.7 percent to 96.02 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, against 90.32 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 165.45 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

