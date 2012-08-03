Fidelity to offer actively run ETFs -report

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, one of the largest U.S. mutual fund companies, is planning to open a line of actively managed, stock sector exchange-traded funds, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The new ETFs will be overseen by Anthony Rochte, who was hired from State Street Corp. in March, Bloomberg said, citing an unnamed source.

Fidelity, which oversees about $1.6 trillion, has only a single ETF currently, the $184 million Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Fund.

In December, the Boston-based firm filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to open a line of U.S. equity and bond ETFs.

Fidelity officials were not immediately available for comment.