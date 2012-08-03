FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity to offer actively run ETFs -report
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 3, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Fidelity to offer actively run ETFs -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, one of the largest U.S. mutual fund companies, is planning to open a line of actively managed, stock sector exchange-traded funds, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The new ETFs will be overseen by Anthony Rochte, who was hired from State Street Corp. in March, Bloomberg said, citing an unnamed source.

Fidelity, which oversees about $1.6 trillion, has only a single ETF currently, the $184 million Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Fund.

In December, the Boston-based firm filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to open a line of U.S. equity and bond ETFs.

Fidelity officials were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.