FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Fidelity bank in $300 mln 5-year Eurobond, 7 pct yield
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Fidelity bank in $300 mln 5-year Eurobond, 7 pct yield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, May 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank has issued a $300 million 5-year Eurobond paying a 6.875 percent coupon and priced at a discount to give a 7 percent yield, the bank said on Friday.

A senior official at Fidelity, who declined to be named, said the bond sale was completed on Thursday.

Citibank and Deutsche Bank were joint lead managers on the deal, a prospectus obtained by Reuters shows.

Fidelity CEO Reginald Ihejiahi told Reuters last month that the planned bond was part of a funding drive for projects with dollar financing needs, including in oil, power and infrastructure.

Foreign investor appetite for emerging market debt is soaring, as the hunt for yield amid rock-bottom interest rates in Western countries pushes bond buyers further afield.

Samir Gadio, emerging market strategist at Standard Bank, said the issue price had been 99.48 percent and that the bond gives a spread over U.S. Treasuries of 635 basis points.

He added that fair value would have been between 6.5 percent and 6.75 percent yield, but said he expected the bond to perform well nonetheless, since the deal was not widely marketed and the global environment remains one of low global rates and ample liquidity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.