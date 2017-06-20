A federal judge in Boston has tossed a lawsuit accusing Fidelity Management Trust Co of mismanaging a stable value fund used in 401(k) plans, ruling that investors did not point to any specific violations of fiduciary duties.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Young said Fidelity presented evidence that it used a "comprehensive process" to evaluate investments for the stable value fund, and investors failed to refute those facts or show that the company acted unreasonably.

