A federal judge in Boston has tossed a lawsuit accusing
Fidelity Management Trust Co of mismanaging a stable value fund
used in 401(k) plans, ruling that investors did not point to any
specific violations of fiduciary duties.
In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Young
said Fidelity presented evidence that it used a "comprehensive
process" to evaluate investments for the stable value fund, and
investors failed to refute those facts or show that the company
acted unreasonably.
