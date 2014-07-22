FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Fidelity to boost equities team with City Financial fund buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Fidelity Worldwide Investment said on Tuesday it planned to boost its UK equities team by acquiring the City Financial UK Opportunities Fund, led by market-beating manager Leigh Himsworth.

Himsworth, formerly head of equities at City Financial, has managed the 70 million pound ($119.51 million) fund since 2011 and during that time has returned 54.53 percent against the index return of 46.9 percent, Fidelity said in a statement.

Himsworth focuses on small and mid-cap stocks and has 20 years of experience in portfolio management having previously worked at Royal London Asset Management, Gartmore and Eden Financial. ($1 = 0.5857 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
