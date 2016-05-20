FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Fidelity plans for several new ETFs, including for higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments unveiled plans for several new exchange-traded funds on Friday, including ones to deal with rising interest rates and higher market volatility.

The proposed funds include Fidelity Core Dividend ETF, Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates, Fidelity Low Volalitily Factor ETF, Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The plans were disclosed in a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
