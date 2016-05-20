Fidelity plans for several new ETFs, including for higher rates

BOSTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments unveiled plans for several new exchange-traded funds on Friday, including ones to deal with rising interest rates and higher market volatility.

The proposed funds include Fidelity Core Dividend ETF, Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates, Fidelity Low Volalitily Factor ETF, Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The plans were disclosed in a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.